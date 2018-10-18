LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay

October 18, 2018
Your Morning Links

When cruising the high seas with Disney, there are only two words you need to know...Castaway Cay!

Now, just so you know this is Disney's own private island, meaning no one else gets to hang out there but you! Of course it's completely staffed with Disney employees. There's food, there's drinks, bike riding, parasailing, you can even feed the stingrays.

There is an area for the kiddos, but if you're looking for some adult time, head over to the adults only beach. There you can literally float the day away.

No joke, it is one of the most beautiful places on earth!

 

 

