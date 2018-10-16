LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Nathaniel Palma, Guest Experience Manager

October 16, 2018

Your Morning Links

Nathaniel Palma has been with the Disney family for 5 years. He's a former Disney Ambassador, but clearly loving his new digs as Guest Relations Manager, making sure that every single guest has nothing short of a magical experience.

While talking to Nathaniel, he was all smiles. He LOVES his work here on the Disney Dream. In fact the first words were to make sure we were having a blast on our first day! Of course we talked about some of the funs stuff both on and off the boat, specifically Castaway Cay, Disney's own private island! You can go parasailing, feed the stingrays, or ride bikes. There's a little something for everyone, even split areas for adults and families.

If you're feeling lucky, register to win a trip on the Disney Dream HERE!

Listen to the audio below.

