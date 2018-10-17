LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements

October 17, 2018
In case we haven't mentioned it yet, the Disney Dream is amazing! They've got a little something for everyone. Actually, they've got a lot of something for everyone. You name it, this ship has it!

You can meet all your favorite Disney characters. You can visit the Star Wars area and fly the Millennium Falcon. You can even get a pedicure at the spa with Mickey's face on your big toes!

If you'd like to win of trip on this fabulous cruise ship, click HERE to enter!

