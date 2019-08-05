Longhorn Charges Downtown Building After Getting Loose During Cattle Drive

August 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
A cattle drive through Colorado Springs grew a little hectic when a longhorn cow was separated from the pack.

The longhorn got loose, and then charged into the lobby of the Plaza of the Rockies building, sending the gathered crowd into a frenzy.  Thankfully, a man on horseback followed the cow into the building and was able to rope it and lead it back onto the street before any major damage occurred.

The cattle drive is part of the city’s annual Ride the Brand Ranch Rodeo.

Via KOAA

