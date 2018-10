Gwyneth Paltrow is officially "consciously coupling" with Brad Falchuk.

Apparently the two got married in a private ceremony on Saturday. While there are no pics of the event just yet, Gwyneth did post a picture of the wedding bands on Instagram. It was a sweet moment of Gwyneth and Brad hand in hand.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 30, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple! We wish you all the happiness in the world.