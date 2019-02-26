Jamie Foxx Says He's "Single" During An Oscar Party

February 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
jamie_foxx

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It looks and sounds like Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are over.

Apparently, while Foxx was attending Jay Z. and Beyonce's Oscar party, the actor said that he was "single". Not only that, but Katie wasn't with him. Instead, he brought along actress Jessica Szohr.

According to sources at the party, Foxx was onstage in the middle of a performance when he went into a monologue about relationships. It was then that he casually dropped the "I'm single" statement.

Yep, that sounds like it's over.

Tags: 
Jamie Foxx
Katie Holmes
Break Up
Relationship
Single

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes