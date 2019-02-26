Jamie Foxx Says He's "Single" During An Oscar Party

It looks and sounds like Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are over.

Apparently, while Foxx was attending Jay Z. and Beyonce's Oscar party, the actor said that he was "single". Not only that, but Katie wasn't with him. Instead, he brought along actress Jessica Szohr.

According to sources at the party, Foxx was onstage in the middle of a performance when he went into a monologue about relationships. It was then that he casually dropped the "I'm single" statement.

Yep, that sounds like it's over.