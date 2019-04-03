Lori Loughlin Spotted Signing Autographs & Taking Pictures With Fans Before Court Hearing

Lori Loughlin seems to be in good spirits even though she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are gearing up for their day in court.

On Tuesday, Loughlin was spotted signing autographs and taking pictures with fans after landing at Boston Logan International Airport. Of course she was all smiles for the camera and those who came out to support her as she prepares for her court hearing over the college bribery scandal.

Video of Lori Loughlin signs autographs in Boston

Both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are expected in court today. We'll try to keep you updated on all the happenings.