Louis Tomlinson's Sister Has Passed Away

March 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
louis_tomlinson

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Our thoughts and prayers are with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and his family after passing of his sister, Félicité. Sadly, she was just 18-years-old.

According to TMZ, Félicité collapsed in her London apartment on Wednesday. Someone was there in her apartment to call 999. Of course the paramedics tried to revive her upon arrival, but sadly pronounced her dead at the scene.

Apparently, Félicité died after suffering a heart attack. Sources close to the family say there were no warning signs.

Rest in peace, Félicité. Gone way too soon.

Up early... forgot to wish insta a happy new year --

A post shared by Félicité Tomlinson (@felicitegrace) on

