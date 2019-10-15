Louis Vuitton To Open Leather Workshop In Texas

October 15, 2019
Fashion brand Louis Vuitton is on an ongoing quest to “meet the ever-growing demand for Louis Vuitton products in the American market.”

Surprisingly, they’ve chosen Texas as their way to expand more into US soil, and even more surprisingly, they’ve chosen the small Johnson County town of Keene to do it.

Next week, executives from Louis Vuitton, including LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, more than 150 Louis Vuitton employees, and even President Trump, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, and former Texas governor Rick Perry will be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand-new, 100,000-square-foot Louis Vuitton workshop. 

 

The workshop will cover 256 acres in total, and according to a press release, promises to create approximately 1,000 jobs over the next five years.  Currently, the workshop has 150 employees.

