Love Field Pauses To Pay Tribute To Remains Of Vietnam Veteran Returning Home After 52 Years

August 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Soldier, Military, Coffin, Casket, American Flag, Dog Tags, White Rose Bouquet

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The last day Captain Bryan Knight saw his father was in January of 1967.

Just five-years-old, he made a trip to Love Field with his airport to say goodbye to his dad, pilot Col. Roy Abner Knight Jr., who was heading off to Vietnam.  Just a few months later, on May 19, 1967, his plane was shot down.  

52 years later, Col. Knight's remains were identified, and yesterday, over five decades after leaving, he finally returned home, and Captain Bryan Knight was given the honor of flying him.

The announcement was made over the intercom at Love Field, and when Col. Knight's plane landed, the entire airport, employees, crew, travelers, and all paused in a moment of respect, to pay tribute to one of America's heroes.

His obituary states that Col. Knight was "posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and six Air Medals for his actions during this time."  A funeral service with full military honors is scheduled for Saturday.

Via ABC News

 

 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Love Field
Military
Vietnam
Veteran
Hero
soldier
Remains
Tribute
Col. Roy Abner Knight Jr.
Video
Captain Bryan Knight
Father
Son

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes