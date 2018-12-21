Magician Does Magic In Front Of Shelter Dogs To Show Off Their Personalities And Help Them Find A Forever Home

Magician John Stessel visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York to hopefully give some pooches a very special Christmas present.

In order to show off the dogs’ personalities, and to aid them in finding them forever homes, Stessel performed magic tricks in front of the dogs, and it is absolutely the most amazing thing you will ever watch.

Stessel used simple slight of hand tricks, and the dogs absolutely could not fathom where all their treats were going!

Video of Magic for Animal Shelter Dogs | TBS

Brb, going to adopt all those dogs, now!

Via Evening Express