Magician Does Magic In Front Of Shelter Dogs To Show Off Their Personalities And Help Them Find A Forever Home

December 21, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Shelter Dog, Snoot, Nose, Cute, Dog
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Magician John Stessel visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in New York to hopefully give some pooches a very special Christmas present.

In order to show off the dogs’ personalities, and to aid them in finding them forever homes, Stessel performed magic tricks in front of the dogs, and it is absolutely the most amazing thing you will ever watch.

Stessel used simple slight of hand tricks, and the dogs absolutely could not fathom where all their treats were going!  

Brb, going to adopt all those dogs, now!

Via Evening Express

Tags: 
Shelter
Dogs
Shelter Dogs
Adoption
Pet Adoption
pets
Magic
Sweet
Video
funny
Animals
Forever Homes

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes