Joanna Gaines Shares Some Amazing Throwback Pics With Chip For Magnolia's 15th Anniversary

Over the weekend, Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated the 15th anniversary of Magnolia! Although we've watched these two on TV for the last five years, it's still hard to believe that the the store that started it all has been in Waco for fifteen years! That was before they had kids!

Of course this weekend included a gigantic celebration at the silos. But really, it's all about the epic throwback pics Joanna shared on Sunday. Get ready, you're going to see Joanna in red lipstick! And the original Magnolia sign that Chip made for the store because they couldn't afford to have one made.

Wow! Magnolia sure has changed. However, Chip and Jo...not so much. Do they age at all?