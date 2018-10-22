Joanna Gaines Shares Some Amazing Throwback Pics With Chip For Magnolia's 15th Anniversary
Over the weekend, Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated the 15th anniversary of Magnolia! Although we've watched these two on TV for the last five years, it's still hard to believe that the the store that started it all has been in Waco for fifteen years! That was before they had kids!
Of course this weekend included a gigantic celebration at the silos. But really, it's all about the epic throwback pics Joanna shared on Sunday. Get ready, you're going to see Joanna in red lipstick! And the original Magnolia sign that Chip made for the store because they couldn't afford to have one made.
15 years ago... Happy Anniversary Magnolia! A few things I want to call out from these photos: Red lipstick. The vase on the counter- I remember I stenciled the words "imagine" and "dream" on these glass jugs I we bought for a buck each at a garage sale. They were my best seller that season. -- The sign on the building was what @chipgaines surprised me with when we found out we couldn't afford a real sign. He always saves the day. This was also the year that the phrase "Live Laugh & Love" was at its peak in popularity. And my biggest regret was selling that large antique counter in photo #3. I still think about that thing. I have zero regrets though about stepping out and just going for it- this shop, this business, it has our hearts. We are so thankful and this is why we SILOBRATE! Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years, we wouldn't be here without you❤️#silobration @magnolia
Wow! Magnolia sure has changed. However, Chip and Jo...not so much. Do they age at all?