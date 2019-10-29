Maine Lobsterman Catches Extremely Rare Purple Lobster

October 29, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Purple Lobster, Lobster, Tank, Aquarium, Water

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

They grow lobsters different in Maine.

A Maine lobsterman recently caught an extremely rare purple lobster just off the coast of Winter Harbour. 

Professor Robert Steneck of the University of Maine told WMTW, “Blue lobsters show up frequently, sometimes red, sometimes yellow and even white. A blue and red variation that we call purple is not impossible.”

 

Professor Steneck estimates this catch was a one-in-a-million chance.

Via Local 10

Tags: 
Lobster
Purple Lobster
Rare
Animal
Maine