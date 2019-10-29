They grow lobsters different in Maine.

A Maine lobsterman recently caught an extremely rare purple lobster just off the coast of Winter Harbour.

Professor Robert Steneck of the University of Maine told WMTW, “Blue lobsters show up frequently, sometimes red, sometimes yellow and even white. A blue and red variation that we call purple is not impossible.”

Prince was reincarnated?#Maine lobsterman catches extremely rare purple lobster. pic.twitter.com/T772ava5Rj — Lake Winnipesaukee (@myWinnipesaukee) October 28, 2019

Professor Steneck estimates this catch was a one-in-a-million chance.

Via Local 10