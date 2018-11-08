Makeup Artist Recreates Disney Princesses On Her Eyelids

The social media world of makeup can be a very weird yet equally awesome place. There are some trends that pair well with your every day life, then there are others that are flat out insane. And then there are those that are just plain cool to look at...mini works of art if you will.

In this case, we have Instagrammer @tal_peleg, who puts Disney princesses on her eyelids.

Now, she doesn't stop there. In fact, she got a lot of awesome eyelid looks. She even gave a nod to the Shining for Halloween!

That's talent!