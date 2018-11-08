Makeup Artist Recreates Disney Princesses On Her Eyelids

November 8, 2018
eyelid
The social media world of makeup can be a very weird yet equally awesome place. There are some trends that pair well with your every day life, then there are others that are flat out insane. And then there are those that are just plain cool to look at...mini works of art if you will.

In this case, we have Instagrammer @tal_peleg, who puts Disney princesses on her eyelids.

Tale as old as time Song as old as rhyme Beauty and the Beast -- ~~~ PRODUCT LIST Belle's dress: @concreteminerals Fame @glitterglamcosmetics Lemonade Unbranded chunky glitter▫ Belle, the beast: Monaco watercolors, Concrete Minerals Domino. ▫Stained glass: @suvabeauty Grease, Bank, Snow queen. Monaco watercolors. Eyebrow: Monaco watercolor. ▫Waterline: @ofracosmetics White rabbit gel eyeliner, Topped with Sugarpill Afterparty, Veloncity, Tako. ▫Eyeliner and black lines: @eyeko Black magic. ▫Mascara: @eyeko Fat brush mascara. ▫False lashes: @lashesinabox n.11

"Watch and you'll see Someday I'll be Part of your world" -- The Little Mermaid ---- ~~~ PRODUCT LIST Sea: @fromniclove glitters, @concreteminerals Domino, @katvondbeauty synth, Skulls, @sugarpill Lumi, Monaco white watercolor --Ariel: Monaco watercolors, eyes details: @eyeko Black magic --Rock: @morphebrushes eyeshadows --Tail: Plastic leaves, painted with Monaco watercolors, Kat Von D BeautyMisfit, Vinyl, @colourpopcosmetics Chipper, @lycheexo glitter --Eyebrow: Monaco watercolor, Morphe eyeshadow --Mascara: @beautyforreal --False lashes: @thrivecausemetics Kirsty --Waterline: #ofraosmetics White rabbit topped with #katvond Muse --Lower lash line: #katvondbeauty Echo--Lower lases: Monaco watercolor--Inner corner: #sugarpill Lumi and Monaco watercolors #thelittlemermaid

"Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair!"

Now, she doesn't stop there. In fact, she got a lot of awesome eyelid looks. She even gave a nod to the Shining for Halloween!

The shining! REDRUM Can't believe it's been 3 years -- What's your favorite horror film? Need some Halloween inspiration -- My favorites are "the others" with Nicole Kidman, and "Identity"

That's talent!

