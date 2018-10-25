Whoa! Check Out This Sick 3-Story Slide Inside A Mall In China

October 25, 2018
slide
As we gear up for Christmas, odds are you'll be spending some quality time at the mall, walking around for hours on end, buying presents for your loved ones.

Now think about that for a minute. What could possibly make your shopping experience better or easier? Especially after walking around all day long. How about a slide!!!!!!!!! Like this mall in China!

Shopping mall in China has a slide down to the first floor if you don't want to use the elevator! ---- #giantslide #slide #shopping #shoppingmall #shoppingcenter #china

A post shared by Newsflare (@newsflare) on

Why does any mall still have down escalators? This is way better!

