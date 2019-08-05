Man Arrested After Stealing $370,000 From Amazon By Sending Return Packages Full Of Dirt

James Gilbert Kwarteng, of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, nearly got away with stealing from the largest internet retailer in the world.

The 22-year-old would order packages from Amazon, and within 30 days, would “return” the item. However, Kwarteng would fill the return boxes with dirt measuring the exact weigh of the item.  He would send the boxes of dirt to Amazon, get his money back, and then sell the item himself for a nice profit.

Amazon has such a large volume of packages coming in and out, returned boxes often sit in warehouses and aren’t checked that often.  Unfortunately for Kwarteng, a random package search of one his returns yielded a box full of dirt, and his scam was found.

Before being caught, Kwarteng stole $370,000 from Amazon, enough cash to start his own company with. Kwarteng was arrested, but has been released on bail.

Via Fox Business

