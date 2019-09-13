Man Arrested After Stealing School Buses For Personal Joyrides

A man in Louisiana has been arrested after police found out he was stealing local school buses in order to take them on joyrides.

Security cameras caught 30-year-old Zachary Anderson stealing two different school buses for his own personal trips. Sheriff Jason Ard told local news outlets that Anderson drove one bus around and then parked it in its original location, and proceeded to commander a second bus, which he also drove around before parking it at a different location.

Video of MAN STEALS SCHOOL BUS FOR JOYRIDE

Anderson was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Via NY Post