Man Arrested After Using Fake “McLovin” ID To Get Into Bar

October 14, 2019
Miles In The Morning
An Iowa man is in trouble with the law after using a fake ID to get into a local bar.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, was caught after being questioned by police, and revealing the ID he used to get into the Airliner Bar was a replica of that used by “McLovin” in the 2007 film Superbad

Burleson purchased the ID on Amazon.  When police tried to run it through a scanner, it of course produced no results.  The McLovin ID would have made Burleson 38-years-old, as McLovin was born June 3, 1981.

Burleson faces multiple charges including public intoxication, under legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of alcohol while underage.

Via Press Citizen

 

