Man Arrested After Using Fake “McLovin” ID To Get Into Bar

An Iowa man is in trouble with the law after using a fake ID to get into a local bar.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, was caught after being questioned by police, and revealing the ID he used to get into the Airliner Bar was a replica of that used by “McLovin” in the 2007 film Superbad.

Burleson purchased the ID on Amazon. When police tried to run it through a scanner, it of course produced no results. The McLovin ID would have made Burleson 38-years-old, as McLovin was born June 3, 1981.

I'm not writing about this, but I just really need you all to know that a guy arrested in Iowa City this morning for public intox and some other stuff was carrying a McLovin ID. pic.twitter.com/YTjeNDusVS — Lee Hermiston (@leehermiston) October 11, 2019

McLovin Fake ID part of a bust by Iowa City Police https://t.co/Fm3PEmT2Bn — Ed Wilson (@EdWilsonWX13HD) October 12, 2019

Burleson faces multiple charges including public intoxication, under legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of alcohol while underage.

