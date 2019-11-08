Man Arrested While Wearing Shirt That Read "Ain't Nothing Illegal 'Til You Get Caught"

Oklahoma man David Rasmussen was recently caught by police trying to steal a vehicle.

Had Rasmussen knew he was going to get caught, we're guessing he would have changed his wardrobe up a bit.

Investigators caught Rasmussen while he was wearing a shirt that read, "Ain't Nothing Illegal 'Til You Get Caught."

Burglars caught in the act one wearing "Ain't nothin' illegal 'til you get caught t-shirt." Investigators working seasonal burglary patrols arrested David Rasmussen & David Jolly. The duo caught red-handed. Both are facing 21-counts and nearly $13,000 in stolen items recovered. pic.twitter.com/9FnIZkWgj9 — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) November 5, 2019

Police found Rasmussen hiding in nearby woods, and his accomplice, David Jolly from Texas, was found in a stolen SUV trying to flee the scene. Both men are facing 21 counts for crimes in Oklahoma County, and investigators also tied the men to an additonal investigation with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Via KHQ