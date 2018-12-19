Man Barricades Himself Inside Home After Someone Takes A Bite Of His Grilled Cheese Sandwich

December 19, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Grilled Cheese, Sandwich, Plate, Gooey
Apparently, that grilled cheese sandwich was all Daniel Blackwell had to look forward to that day.

The Maryland man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police, after he barricaded himself inside his own home after a family member took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich. Not only that, after discovering that his wife took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich, after she asked him to help unload grocers and an argument ensued, he stormed down to his basement and fired off multiple rounds with his shotgun!  All because of one bite!

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident.  Blackwell was arrested, after a dragging three hours-long standoff, and is facing charges of attempted first- and second- degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations.

All because of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Via ABC Action News

