Man Brings “Emotional Support Clown” To A Meeting He Knew He’d Be Fired

Josh Thompson felt suspect when the advertising agency where he worked called him in for a meeting.

He told Magic Talk, “I thought it’s either a promotion or worse.”

Legally, employers in New Zealand are required to allow an employee to bring in a person for support during meeting such as these, so Thompson decided to take advantage of this allowance. Rather than a close friend or family member, however, Thompson brought a clown.

His instinct proved correct, as the advertising firm where Thompson had been working was letting him go. The clown proved to be a smart move as well. The clown would do his best to lighten the mood with balloon animals. Thompson said, “It was rather noisy him making balloon animals so we had to tell him to be quiet from time to time.”

With the help of his emotional support clown, Thompson is keeping his head up through all of this, despite losing his job. “I mean I did get fired, but apart from that it was all smooth running," he said.

