Holy Cow! Check Out This Ice Tsunami In Canada!

February 26, 2019
ice
This winter has been a big bag of crazy. While North Texas hasn't really had too much weather drama, other parts of the world are experiencing snow, sleet, ice, and all the other winter weathery mixes that exist.

And then there's Canada, who had an ice tsunami! Near Lake Erie, along the Niagara River, a man caught the ice tsunami as it's going over the retaining walls.

Ok, we hope you watched with the volume up. Why? Because this might be the next Double Rainbow guy! Warning though...he does use some NSFW language.

