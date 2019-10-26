Man Carves Gigantic Pumpkin Into A Boat

Justin Ownby is a farmer from Cleveland, Tennessee.

In celebration of the spooky season, Ownby managed to grow a gigantic 910-pound pumpkin, and though that could make a lot of pies, Ownby had other plans for it.

Ownby carved his giant pumpkin into an actual boat, of which he sailed around on his family’s property.

The seed from the boat pumpkin came from last year’s all-state CHAMPION pumpkin, which weighed more than 1,700 pounds. Before this year, the biggest pumpkin Ownby had ever grown was 220 pounds.

Via NY Post