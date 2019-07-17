Man Caught Trying To Smuggle Cocaine Under The Worst Toupee Ever

A Colombian man was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport after a failed attempt to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The man was caught, not only because police observed him looking quite nervous, but also because the oversized toupee drew quite the attention.

In fact, it might be the worst toupee anyone has ever seen.

Police found a package taped to the man’s head that allegedly contained almost $34,000 in cocaine. The police said in a statement, “There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls.”

