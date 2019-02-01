Man Describes His Late Wife To A Sketch Artist Who Recreates Her Picture Perfectly
February 1, 2019
Get out the tissues and get ready to cry. This is one of those stories that gets you right in the feels.
Today's story follows a man, who is still madly in love with his late wife. so much so, he asks a sketch artist to draw her. Now keep in mind, he's never met this sketch artist before, nor has she seen a picture of his late wife.
While describing her to the artist, he uses words like angelic. How on Earth do you draw a person based on that kind of a characteristic. It's impossible! Or so you would think.
Somehow, someway, this sketch artist got it right! Just wait until you see the side by side pictures!
WOW!!!!!!!!!!