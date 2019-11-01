Man Faces Prison After Attacking Police With Cat

A Moscow man is facing jail time after he attacked police officers with a cat.

Gennady Shcherbakov is facing five years in prison after reportedly shaking and throwing a cat at officers as they were responding to a noise complaint. One of the officers was noted as being “seriously scratched” in the face following the incident.

Shcherbakov was apparently sitting at the foot of an area stairwell of a residential building when several occupants began complaining of noise. He had also been drinking heavily at the time. When officers arrived at then scene, Shcherbakov refused to cooperate or answer any questions, and, allegedly, grabbed a nearby cat and launched it at the officer. The cat reportedly sunk its claws into the officer’s face, causing the serious scratches.

Shcherbakov is not a resident of the apartment where the incident took place, and denies using the cat as a weapon, claiming that it jumped at the officer of its own will.

Via BBC