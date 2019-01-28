This Is Why You Shouldn't Fall Asleep On The Subway

January 28, 2019
Sometimes you gotta catch a little shuteye whenever you can. However, the subway might not be the best option. Especially if it's the New York City subway.

It's no secret, weird things happen inside the NYC subway system. First there was pizza rat...then the lady shaving her legs...and sometimes you get free deodorant. It's a big bag of crazy, there's no contesting that. But, it's also full of pranksters!

For example, this guy who took the opportunity to put goggly eyes on a sleeping passenger.

Well done subway patron! Well done!

 

