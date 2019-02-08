FYI: You Aren't Supposed To Eat The Red Wax Casing On Babybel Cheese

February 8, 2019
Well, there's at least one person having a worse day than you!

Let this be a warning to all who have never eaten Babybel cheese, the red wax wrapper is NOT a part of the cheese. We repeat, the red wax wrapper is NOT a part of the cheese. It's simply a casing, nothing more.

Now, you would think this is needless to say, but we have to do it. Please don't eat the red portion, like this guy...

I've just tried my first Babybel and I'm really not impressed

Sadly, he's not the only one who's been confused by Babybel cheese. There are others!

When I feel sad I like to look back when my friend first tried Babybel cheese

And just for fun, a terrible dad joke about the incident. Let us know when you get it!

Took longer than it should have.

Hahahahaha! Wax on or wax off!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

