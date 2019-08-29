Man Has Truck Stolen While He’s Across The Street Robbing A Store

August 29, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Man, Burglar, Stealing Car, Screwdriver

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Washington man William Kelley called the police early Sunday morning saying his 1992 red Chevy pickup truck had been stolen.

Normally a sad circumstance, but we think Kelley had it coming to him.

Kelley accidentally left his keys on the seat, while he went across the street to rob a business. 

Kelley was booked into Benton County jail on a previous warrant, plus the additional new burglary charge.  

Kelley’s truck still has not been found.

Via KEPR

Tags: 
truck
Stolen
Vehicle
Crime
Robbery
Police
Video
funny
Karma

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes