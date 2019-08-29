Man Has Truck Stolen While He’s Across The Street Robbing A Store
August 29, 2019
Washington man William Kelley called the police early Sunday morning saying his 1992 red Chevy pickup truck had been stolen.
Normally a sad circumstance, but we think Kelley had it coming to him.
Kelley accidentally left his keys on the seat, while he went across the street to rob a business.
Kelley was booked into Benton County jail on a previous warrant, plus the additional new burglary charge.
Kelley’s truck still has not been found.
Via KEPR