Husband Locks Chocolate In Fridge To Stop His Wife From Stealing It

September 20, 2019
Marriage is all about compromise and sharing.

What’s yours is mine and mine is yours, right?

Apparently, this does not come into play with chocolate.

A husband in the United Kingdom was so sick of his wife stealing his chocolate, he decided to take drastic measures.  He purchased a fridge-safe with a lock to keep his wife hand’s off of his treats, and needless to say, she was pretty upset!

Stacey Lowe wrote on Facebook, “So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f---ing fridge safe because he's an a--h--- and doesn't want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is breakup material right?!”

Lowe went on to tell The Sun, ““I laughed at first, but then told him it's like torture because I can see what is in there.  It’s like showing me what I can’t have. He’s saying he’s going to get another one for the cupboard now for his crisps and sweets.”

Lowe will not be deterred, however.  She plans to keep guessing the code until she figures it out.

Via Fox 4

