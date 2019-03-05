Man Saves Luka Doncic & His Drink From A Nasty Spill

Can we get a slow clap for the man in pink? Why? Not only did he save our boy Luka, but he also managed to hold on to his drink without losing a single ounce.

Meet Ben McElroy, our newest Texas treasure. While sitting in the good seats, watching the Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies, he got up close a personal with Luka Doncic.

Luka was chasing after a loose ball and went right into the stands. That's when McElroy stepped in and saved the day and caught Luka, preventing him from a huge fall. But it doesn't end there. Not only did he save Luka, but he also saved his drink! Not one ounce of his vodka soda hit the floor!

Nicely done!

