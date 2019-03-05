Man Saves Luka Doncic & His Drink From A Nasty Spill
March 5, 2019
Can we get a slow clap for the man in pink? Why? Not only did he save our boy Luka, but he also managed to hold on to his drink without losing a single ounce.
Meet Ben McElroy, our newest Texas treasure. While sitting in the good seats, watching the Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies, he got up close a personal with Luka Doncic.
Luka was chasing after a loose ball and went right into the stands. That's when McElroy stepped in and saved the day and caught Luka, preventing him from a huge fall. But it doesn't end there. Not only did he save Luka, but he also saved his drink! Not one ounce of his vodka soda hit the floor!
LUKA... ------#MFFL— SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) March 3, 2019
(via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/WFJL6TKOA9
Nicely done!