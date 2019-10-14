Man Pays Off School Lunch Debt For All Students Across Nine Elementary Schools

October 14, 2019
Andrew Levy felt that no child should be forced to learn hungry.

The Florida man recently paid off the schoo lunch debts of 400 students across nine elementary schools.  Levy has no personal connections to any of the schools or their studnents, but decided to pay the $944.34 in debt because "Food is something that you shouldn't have to think about. Children shouldn't have to learn hungry."

Levy's actions started a chain reaction, with donations pouring in from across Palm Beach County.  Levy said, "I even have had some clients over the past 48 hours say 'You know something? I want to help. I want to give too.'  Every quarter, I'm going to do either a GoFundMe page or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter so lunch debt never accumulates."

Via Fox 8

 

