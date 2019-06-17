Man In Police Custody Says Cocaine Under His Nose “Isn’t His”

June 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Cocaine, Drugs, Baggie, Dealer, Plastic Bag, Hand

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Florida police pulled over a vehicle last week around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning,

An officer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office noticed a white substance located under passenger Fabricio Jimenez’s nose.  The officer immediately recognized the substance as cocaine.  Jimenez’s nose was swabbed, and the test indeed came back positive for cocaine.   While being arrested, however, Jimenez tried to plead with officers that the cocaine located under his nose was NOT his.  

A search of the vehicle also yielded a backpack that contained 250 grams of marijuana, and 13 Xanax pills. A further search of Jimenez also produced a small baggie of cocaine.  Surprising.

Via Click Orlando

Tags: 
Florida
Police
Cocaine
Drugs
criminal
Florida Man
World's Dumbest Criminal
Arrested
Social Media

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes