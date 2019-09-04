Man Pulls Gun At Houston Popeyes After They Run Out Of Chicken Sandwich

September 4, 2019
(Photo by Roy Lang III/The Times, Shreveport Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Houston police are investigating an incident Monday night, where several employees were threatened by a man brandishing a gun.

Police say the man belonged to a group of six, who pulled the weapon on the store’s employees because they ran out of the ever-elusive chicken sandwich before they could get their hands on one.  

 

Police say the employees escaped the restaurant safely out the back, and nobody was hurt during the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

Via Fox 4

Popeyes
Chicken Sandwich
Houston
Texas
Local
Fast Food
Gun
Restaurant

