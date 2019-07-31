Man Robs Bank Across The Street From Fort Worth Police Station, Arrested Minutes Later

July 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Fort Worth, Police

(Photo by Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

It’s never a smart idea to try and rob a bank.

And it’s even more foolish to not check your surroundings before you do.  

A man in Fort Worth was arrested mere moments after attempting to rob the Bank of America in the 5600 block of East Lancaster Avenue, not realizing the bank was located right across the street from a Fort Worth police station.

Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1pm Monday afternoon, arriving within two minutes of the call being placed.

No weapons were involved in the attempted robbery, and nobody was hurt, except maybe the robber’s pride.

Via NBC DFW

