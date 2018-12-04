This Proposal Is So Extra With 6 Different Engagement Rings

Welp, it was only a matter of time before someone ruined proposals. And all it took was six different engagement rings.

Sorry guys, but don't be mad at us. Be mad at Atara Dallas, who went way over the top during his proposal. Everything about it was EXTRA! Not only did his now fiancé get to pick out her own engagement ring, but he also hired an event planner, a stylist, a photographer, a florist and a clothing designer for the big day.

Man proposes with 6 rings to let fiancée decide which she likes: One man wanted his one and only to have six – rings that is. Dennis Brown II was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend Atara Dallas when he decided that just one ring wasn’t going to @ https://t.co/mnj63Dgxib pic.twitter.com/2JTDhiQrdh — Southern Jwlrs Guild (@SoJewelersGuild) December 3, 2018

No doubt the love is there with these two, but come on dude! No other man can compete! Not to mention, how are you going to top it?