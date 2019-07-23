Man Spends $200 To Ship Dirt Internationally To Make Sure His Baby Is Born Over Texas Soil

Tony Traconi is a Texan currently stationed in Italy for military duty.

His wife is currently pregnant, and though they are half a world away, Traconi wanted to make sure his new baby’s Texas roots run deep, so he spent $200 to ship a Tupperware container of dirt from the Lone Star State all the way to his base, so he can make sure his new baby is born over Texas soil.

I spent over $200 on shipping costs for dirt from Texas. The plan is to hide it under the hospital bed so when my wife gives birth my son will be born over Texas land. pic.twitter.com/Ki70CYDZXq — Tony Traconi (@Traconi) July 20, 2019

Though it may seem like a huge amount to pay, for some dirt no less, according to Traconi, “To be able to say my son was born over Texas is priceless to me.”