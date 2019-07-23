Man Spends $200 To Ship Dirt Internationally To Make Sure His Baby Is Born Over Texas Soil

July 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Texas, Flag, Waving, Sunrise, Mist, Fog

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Tony Traconi is a Texan currently stationed in Italy for military duty.

His wife is currently pregnant, and though they are half a world away, Traconi wanted to make sure his new baby’s Texas roots run deep, so he spent $200 to ship a Tupperware container of dirt from the Lone Star State all the way to his base, so he can make sure his new baby is born over Texas soil.

Though it may seem like a huge amount to pay, for some dirt no less, according to Traconi, “To be able to say my son was born over Texas is priceless to me.”

Tags: 
Texas
baby
Local
Military
dirt
family
Father
Texas Soil
Lone Star State

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes