Man Stuck With The Bill After Dog Accidentally Orders Porn On Pay-Per-View

September 1, 2019
Last month, North Carolina man Thomas Barnes' DirectTV bill was $70 more than usual.

Barnes tried to explain to the provider that his bichon frise dog, Marino, accidentally stepped on the remote control as it was lying on the bed, and ordered something on pay-per-view.  In fact, Marino accidentally ordered the Hustler pornography pay-per-view channel.

Barnes says he immediately called DirectTV to try and explain the situation, and though received assurances that all would be corrected and forgiven, Hustler still stayed active.  Barnes decided to pay the regular amount of his bill, subtracting the $70 from the porn channel he did not want.  However, DirectTV completely cut off his services.

After a call to the FCC, explaining the paw porn remote incident, DirectTV finally agreed to put a credit on his next bill.  However, Barnes doesn't think that makes up for the trouble he went through.  He said, "There’s a problem when there’s a mistake and you expect me to pay for the mistake."

Via News Observer

