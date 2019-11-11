Man Sues Madonna Because Her Concerts Start Too Late

Madonna is currently on the road, performing on her Madame X tour.

And according to her, a queen is “never late.”

The Queen of Pop recently changed the start times of several of her shows from 8:30 to 10:30, and believe it or not, some believe this warrants a lawsuit.

Florida man Nate Hollander bought tickets for Madonna’s Las Vegas concert in December. When Madge pushed back the start time of her shows, Hollander was furious. He had no desire to start a concert that late, and he alleges that a refund was not offered. Consequently, attempts to resell the tickets were futile, as they had suffered “an extreme loss of value” with the changes to the start times.

As such, Hollander filed a lawsuit Monday in Miami-Dade County court against both Live Nation and Madonna, alleging that the change in times is a breach of contract between the singer and ticket buyer. He claims in the suit that he and other ticket buyers “suffered actual and consequential damages including, but not limited to, loss of consideration paid and the devaluation of the ticket.”

Hollander bought three tickets to the show, scheduled for December 17, spending $1,024.95 in the process. Both Madonna and Live Nation have yet to make a comment.

Via KTNV