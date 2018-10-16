Man Goes Skinny Dipping Inside Shark Tank At Aquarium

Police in Toronto are looking for a man who hopped into Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada completely naked and swam with sharks.

Did we mention he was naked? With sharks swimming around?

The man stripped completely nude and jumped into the tank, which included Green Sawfish, Green Sea Turtles, Green Moray Eels, other tropical fish, and Sand Tiger Sharks. While security pleaded for the man to exit the tank, he swam to the edge, only to backwards dive off some display rocks back into the water, much to the amusement of other guests of the aquarium.

Video of Man swims naked in shark tank at Ripley&#039;s Aquarium in Toronto

Luckily, neither the man, nor the fish, were injured as a result of the incident.

Via Yahoo!