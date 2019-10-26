Man Saves Nail Clippings For A Year And Turns Them Into An Engagement Ring
A man in China decided to custom make his own engagement ring.
No doubt a wonderful way to show your true love, but he decided on a rather odd material for both the ring and the diamond.
His own fingernails.
The man saved his clippings for about a year, grinded them into a powder, melted them, and formed and polished them into a ring. It really is an amazing, disgusting process!
He is going to make some lucky lady extremely happy or grossed out! Maybe both.
Via Must Share News