Man Saves Nail Clippings For A Year And Turns Them Into An Engagement Ring

A man in China decided to custom make his own engagement ring.

No doubt a wonderful way to show your true love, but he decided on a rather odd material for both the ring and the diamond.

His own fingernails.

The man saved his clippings for about a year, grinded them into a powder, melted them, and formed and polished them into a ring. It really is an amazing, disgusting process!

Video of 人間の爪を1年間集めて作った婚約指輪

He is going to make some lucky lady extremely happy or grossed out! Maybe both.

Via Must Share News