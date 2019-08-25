Man Holding Signs Asking To Merge Unlocks The Greatest Driving Hack Of All Time

A man in Los Angeles may have just come up with the most genius driving hack of all time.

Video shows the unidentified driver trying to merge into traffic, and instead of motioning only with his blinkers or his hand, he held up a sign that read, “Please let me in.” When offered the lane by the person behind him, he produced another sign that read, “Thanks.”

Video of Genius Way to Merge in Traffic

The guy who recorded the video wrote, “Saw this man with a 300000 IQ switching lanes.”

Via Fox News