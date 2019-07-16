Man Uses Bare Feet To Swipe Touchscreen Television On Airplane

July 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bare Feet, Airplane, Seat, Flying

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

There is an unwritten code of laws airplane passengers should do their best to follow.

Having actual shoes on is one of the big ones.  There isn’t a lot of space inside an airplane cabin, so if someone has bare feet and they stink, everybody on the plane knows it.  

That didn’t stop this gentleman from shedding his shoes and socks, however.  We can’t confirm if his feet stunk, but he was doing something not necessarily worse, but definitely weirder.  

The man was caught swiping a touchscreen television in front of his seat with his bare feet. Apparently, sitting up to use his hands like a normal person was just too much effort.

Of course, plenty of people agreed with the notion that you should keep your feet covered on a plane, much less than putting them on display by swiping a touchscreen.  

Tags: 
airplane
plane
travel
Bare Feet
touchscreen
Vacation
Why?
Video
gross

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes