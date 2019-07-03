Man Wearing Tiny Panties Caught On Ring Camera In Wylie

July 3, 2019
underwear

Can we all agree that the Ring doorbell is the greatest thing to ever come out of Shark Tank? Why? We have an endless supply of viral videos. We've seen everything from stealing packages to a dude licking a doorbell for three hours. 

Well, now we have a hometown viral sensation. Out of Wylie, Texas, a man was caught on camera wearing women's underwear...a teenie, tiny pair of panties.

A man was caught on camera in skimpy underwear on someone's porch in Wylie. More info in link in bio. • • • • • #wylie #caughtoncamera #porch #lightbulb #why #texas

A post shared by NBC DFW (@nbcdfw) on

Unfortunately, we don't know why this guy is hanging out on the front porch in his undies. Looks like he might be trying to fix the light bulb???

Texas
Wylie
Ring
doorbell
Camera
underwear
panties

