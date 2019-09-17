Man Who Beat Cancer Twice Wins $4.6 Million Lottery

September 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Lottery Ticket, Completed, Pen

(Photo by Getty Images)

Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon buys a Megabucks ticket every week.

Earlier this month, MacDonald bought a ticket at Ashley’s Café that proved to be a winner.  A big winner.

Stu purchased a winning ticket to the tune of $4.6 million!  He opted for a lump sum payment of $2.3 million, taking home $1.56 million after taxes.  

And if the story isn’t already sweet enough, MacDonald is also a survivor, having beaten cancer on TWO separate occasions.  He told the Oregon Lottery in a press release, “I am a very lucky guy.  I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

Ashley’s Café wil receive a winner’s bonus for selling the ticket, amounting to $46,000. 

Via People

