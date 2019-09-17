Man Who Beat Cancer Twice Wins $4.6 Million Lottery

Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon buys a Megabucks ticket every week.

Earlier this month, MacDonald bought a ticket at Ashley’s Café that proved to be a winner. A big winner.

Stu purchased a winning ticket to the tune of $4.6 million! He opted for a lump sum payment of $2.3 million, taking home $1.56 million after taxes.

And if the story isn’t already sweet enough, MacDonald is also a survivor, having beaten cancer on TWO separate occasions. He told the Oregon Lottery in a press release, “I am a very lucky guy. I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

So much so that his wife would regularly say, “Get the winning ticket” as her husband went out to purchase his weekly Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket. https://t.co/ZjuStgZU2Q — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) September 16, 2019

Ashley’s Café wil receive a winner’s bonus for selling the ticket, amounting to $46,000.

