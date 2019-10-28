Man Wins Lottery While Heading To Final Chemo Treatment

Ronnie Foster of Pink Hill, North Caroling was heading to the clinic for his final round of chemo when he decided to stop at a gas station first.

He purchased a $1 lottery ticket, and won $5. Before departing the store, he thought he’d try his luck and purchase two more tickets with that $5.

The first ticket won nothing. The second, however, did.

Foster told the North Carolina lottery, “I saw all those zeroes and I froze. I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, won $200,000 off that ticket, which according to him, made a good day even better. Foster, who is in the midst of a battle with colon cancer, said, “I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo. Winning this made it my lucky day.”

All in all, Foster took home $141,501. Though he has medical insurance, Foster says some of the winnings will go towards the treatments that weren’t covered. The rest will be saved “for the future.”

