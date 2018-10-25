Every States Favorite Horror Movie

During the holiday season, we like to grab a blanket, a cup of cocoa, curl up on the couch and watch Christmas movies non-stop. In the month of October, most of like to turn off all the lights, make popcorn and watch scary movies till we can’t handle it anymore.

Streaming Observer has compiled a list of every state's favorite horror movie. They used data from Rotten Tomatoes, proprietary Amazon MTurk surveying, and other public sources to compile a list of the most popular horror movies.

They then used Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends data to determine which horror movie each state was most obsessed with.

The Horror Movie Your State is Most Obsessed with Mapped #halloween https://t.co/2cMbT8FwKp — Streaming Observer (@StreamingOb) October 15, 2018

Their data shows that Texas likes the Texas Chainsaw Massacre the most, while Colorado is obsessed with The Shining. Over in Oklahoma, they seem to be afraid of watching horror movies as their favorite is This Is The End.

Check Out the list below.

Alabama: Halloween

Alaska: Little Shop of Horrors

Arizona: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane

Arkansas: The Thing

California: The Orphanage

Colorado: The Shining

Connecticut: Pan’s Labyrinth

Delaware: The Birds

District of Columbia: The Exorcist

Florida: This is the End

Georgia: Get Out

Hawaii: The Exorcist

Idaho: The Birds

Illinois: The House of the Devil

Indiana: Frankenstein

Iowa: Evil Dead 2

Kansas: Shaun of the Dead

Kentucky: Evil Dead 2

Louisiana: Get Out

Maine: The Host

Maryland: Blair Witch Project

Massachusetts: The Silence of the Lambs

Michigan: Near Dark

Minnesota: The Silence of the Lambs

Mississippi: Drag Me to Hell

Missouri: The Silence of the Lambs

Montana: Young Frankenstein

Nebraska: King Kong

Nevada: Shaun of the Dead

New Hampshire: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

New Jersey: The Silence of the Lambs

New Mexico: Bride of Frankenstein

New York: Psycho

North Carolina: Halloween

North Dakota: Aliens

Ohio: The Silence of the Lambs

Oklahoma: This is the End

Oregon: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Pennsylvania: The Silence of the Lambs

Rhode Island: The Love Witch

South Carolina: The Loved Ones

South Dakota: Cabin in the Woods

Tennessee: The Witch

Texas: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Utah: Zombieland

Vermont: The Exorcist

Virginia: Drag Me to Hell

Washington: Shaun of the Dead

West Virginia: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wisconsin: Shaun of the Dead

Wyoming: The Babadook