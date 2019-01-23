Double Dare LIVE Is Coming To Grand Prairie

January 23, 2019
Who's ready to take the physical challenge!!!!!!!!

Good news! Double Dare is coming to town!!! Marc Summers and host Liza Koshy are taking the show on the road! The LIVE show will make a stop in Texas...Grand Prairie to be exact.

The Verizon Theatre will be converted into an obstacle course on April 13th, 2019. Tickets go on sale January 25th! Prices range anywhere from $30 to $90.

