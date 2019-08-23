Marijuana Found Growing On Property Owned By DFW Airport

August 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Cannabis, Marijuana Plant, Green Leaf

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Two people have been arrested in connection with a batch of marijuana found growing on property owned by DFW Airport.

The marijuana was found on an “undeveloped and remote piece” of the property, and were removed early Wednesday morning.

 

The two arrested are facing second-degree felony charges of possession of marijuana.  The investigation is ongoing.

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
DFW airport
weed
Marijuana
Arrested
Crime
Drugs
Plant
Vacation
airport
travel

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes