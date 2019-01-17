Zack Morris & A.C. Slater Just One-Upped The 10 Year Challenge With A 30 Year Pic

January 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
mark_paul_gosselaar

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/Fox/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Facebook's 10 year challenge ain't got nothing on Zack Morris and A.C. Slater!

Former Saved by the Bell costars, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez have known each other for at least 30 years! Gosselaar has been hitting the press tour with his new TV show, The Passage, which included a stop on Extra. As you probably already know, that's where Mario Lopez works! Which created an amazing mini Saved by the Bell reunion!!!!!

Not only that, but they ended up taking the 10 year challenge to the next level with a 30 year old throwback pic!!!!!

We see your #10YearChallenge, and we raise you this #30YearChallenge with #MarkPaulGosselaar and #MarioLopez! -- Mark-Paul stopped by to talk about his new show @thepassagefox! . #Repost @extratv ・・・

A post shared by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@mpgosselaar) on

Go Bayside!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tags: 
saved by the bell
mark paul gosselaar
mario lopez
ac slater
reunion
zack morris

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes