Zack Morris & A.C. Slater Just One-Upped The 10 Year Challenge With A 30 Year Pic

Facebook's 10 year challenge ain't got nothing on Zack Morris and A.C. Slater!

Former Saved by the Bell costars, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez have known each other for at least 30 years! Gosselaar has been hitting the press tour with his new TV show, The Passage, which included a stop on Extra. As you probably already know, that's where Mario Lopez works! Which created an amazing mini Saved by the Bell reunion!!!!!

Not only that, but they ended up taking the 10 year challenge to the next level with a 30 year old throwback pic!!!!!

Go Bayside!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!